Birdfoot Festival is back with chamber music flowing at venues across New Orleans

Since last spring, a team of attorneys and advocates have regularly visited immigrant detention centers in Louisiana to teach detainees about their legal rights. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Bobbi-Jeanne Misick joined them on a recent trip to Winn Correctional Center, though reporters are barred from entering the facility. She spoke with team members about what they see and hear inside detention centers, and how this grueling work can leave personal impacts.

The Birdfoot Festival continues its 11th season with a celebration of live chamber music in venues across New Orleans. This year, the festival’s musicians are stretching the senses with performances that question our relationship with the natural world. Birdfoot Festival Artistic Director and violinist Jenna Sherry and Executive Director Rebecca Crenshaw join us with details.

In conjunction with the Tennessee Williams and New Orleans Literary Festival , Le Petit Theatre continues its 107th season with Williams’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play, “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.” Silas Cooper stars in the role of Big Daddy, and he joins us to discuss the production.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!