Two Native American chiefs on the struggle to get state and federal recognition for Louisiana tribes

The New Orleans City Council is getting closer to passing new laws governing short-term rentals like Airbnbs. WWNO’s Carly Berlin has been tracking the potential changes. She sat down with Louisiana Considered producer Alana Schreiber to debrief us on recent news and to tell us what’s coming next.

Earlier this month, The Task Force on State Recognition of Indian Tribes met for the last time without being able to agree on any set criteria for recognizing tribes in Louisiana. Fifteen tribes are now recognized, but there are still not clear criteria for determining if others should be.

To learn more about the importance of tribal recognition and why the taskforce is at a stalemate, we’re joined by Chief Troy Kerry of the Apalachee Tribe and Elder Chief Shirell Parfait-Dardar of the Grand Caillou/Dulac Band of Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw.

The USS KIDD Veterans Museum in downtown Baton Rouge has a new permanent exhibit, “Pirates! The Story Behind the Pirate of the Pacific.” The exhibit is housed within a full-scale replica of an 18th Century pirate ship’s gun deck and tells the story of Captain William Kidd, who’s described by historians as “America’s most ruthless buccaneer.” Parks Stephenson, Museum Executive Director, tells us more about this exciting new exhibition.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!