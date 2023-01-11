© 2023
Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge celebrates 50 years of creativity, growth and community

By Adam Vos,
Alana Schreiber
Published January 11, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST
2K9A0563.jpg
Courtesy of the Arts Center of Greater Baton Rouge
/
Cary Saurage Community Arts Center

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge turns 50 this year, and they’re holding a gala this Thursday to celebrate that milestone. President and CEO Renee Chatelain tells about the organization’s 50 years of creative programming and community growth.

When Robert Carriker first moved to Louisiana, he spent his weekends exploring the backcountry for the state’s tastiest boudin. That soon turned into a website guide, BoudainLink.com, followed by a boudin festival and most recently, a book! Carriker joined WRKF’s Karen Henderson for more on the history and development of this Louisiana sausage delicacy.

But first, the cities of Jackson, Mississippi and Birmingham, Alabama are no strangers to environmental concerns, and now environmental activists are working together to fight against years of pollution and contamination. The Gulf States’ Newsroom’s Danny McArthur tells us how and why Louisiana may be able to join forces with its neighbors to fight for a cleaner environment.

