© 2022
header_test5.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Louisiana Considered No Border
Louisiana Considered

In honor of National Violin Day, we learn how to craft, care, and repair a centuries-old instrument

By Karl Lengel,
Alana Schreiber
Published December 15, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST
violin cover.jpg
1 of 4  — violin cover.jpg
Clamps used to secure the instrument to precise measurements in repair
Courtesy of Keller Strings
the double label.jpg
2 of 4  — the double label.jpg
During the work, John discovered the double label. The first (bottom) label is from 1923, and the top is from 1929.
Courtesy of Keller Strings
New Tail Block Placed.jpg
3 of 4  — New Tail Block Placed.jpg
The hand-shaped, new spruce block is placed inside the bottom of the instrument. Note the label placement inside the body to the left.
Courtesy of Keller Strings
Old Tail Block Removed.jpg
4 of 4  — Old Tail Block Removed.jpg
The old tail block showing the damage that may have shelved the 1923 build.
Courtesy of Keller Strings

Last night, multiple tornados left a trail of destruction in Louisiana, including in the Lower Ninth Ward and Arabi – communities that already weathered a similar storm back in March. WWNO’s Patrick Madden and The Gulf State’s Newsroom’s Shalina Chatlani report on the damage live from the field.

Challenges in the healthcare workforce have grown in recent years. Now, Ochsner Health is working to address that with new and expanded partnerships with Loyola and Delgado’s nursing programs. Christina McKnight, Manager of Talent Management & Workforce Development at Ochsner, and Sylvia Hartmann, Director of Nursing Academic Relations, tell us more about workforce development in Louisiana’s healthcare industry.

December 13 was National Violin Day, and with the sounds of holiday music all around us, we wanted to take a journey into the life of this centuries-old instrument. Luthier John Keller and violinist Kevin Mah tell us about the instrument’s craft, care, and repair in, ‘One Violin’s Story.’

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karl Lengel. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh. 

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts. 

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has returned to New Orleans to serve as WWNO’s local host for All Things Considered, a post he held here pre-Katrina. Besides radio, Karl has had a long theatrical career too; read on to learn all about our talented and versatile announcer!
See stories by Karl Lengel
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WRKF from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and The Documentary Group in New York City.
See stories by Alana Schreiber