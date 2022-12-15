In honor of National Violin Day, we learn how to craft, care, and repair a centuries-old instrument

Last night, multiple tornados left a trail of destruction in Louisiana, including in the Lower Ninth Ward and Arabi – communities that already weathered a similar storm back in March. WWNO’s Patrick Madden and The Gulf State’s Newsroom’s Shalina Chatlani report on the damage live from the field.

Challenges in the healthcare workforce have grown in recent years. Now, Ochsner Health is working to address that with new and expanded partnerships with Loyola and Delgado’s nursing programs. Christina McKnight, Manager of Talent Management & Workforce Development at Ochsner, and Sylvia Hartmann, Director of Nursing Academic Relations, tell us more about workforce development in Louisiana’s healthcare industry.

December 13 was National Violin Day, and with the sounds of holiday music all around us, we wanted to take a journey into the life of this centuries-old instrument. Luthier John Keller and violinist Kevin Mah tell us about the instrument’s craft, care, and repair in, ‘One Violin’s Story.’

