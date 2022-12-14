How a NOLA-based organization embarked on a storytelling project with Sandy Hook survivors

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Here's what it featured:

Today December 14th, is the 10-year anniversary of the Sandy Hook shooting, when a gunmen entered an elementary school in Newtown Connecticut and took the lives of 20 young children and 6 staff members.

This year, New Orleans-based photographer Robert X. Fogarty and his storytelling organization, Dear World, traveled to Newtown, Connecticut to speak with survivors about their experience in an artistic and immersive experience called, the Prtrait Process. Robert, along with student and survivor Ashley Hubner, tell us more about this project.

And this weekend, Opéra Louisiane is presenting its holiday performance of Amahl & the Night Visitors. Managing director Kathryn Frady tells us how this show refutes some of the presumptions the average listener might have about opera.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

