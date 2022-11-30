More than 100 electric school buses are coming to Louisiana. Here’s how they will be distributed

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Here's what it featured:

Back in October, the Environmental Protection Agency awarded more than $43-million-dollars in funding for electric school buses in Louisiana. The EPA’s Jeffrey Robinson tells us more about how the more than 100 buses will be distributed across the parishes.

Standing out from the landscape on LSU’s Baton Rouge campus are two earthen mounds, which, according to recent research, may be the oldest known man-made structures in the Americas. Brooks Ellwood, professor emeritus with LSU’s department of Geology and Geophysics, spoke to us about the mounds back in September. Today, we give that conversation a second listen.

But first, In New Orleans, all eyes are on the Public Service Commission runoff on December 10, but voters in other parts of the state will be faced with three ballot amendments. WRKF’s Capital Access Reporter, Paul Braun tells us more about these amendments and why some view them as controversial.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!