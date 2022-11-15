With temperatures dropping, Coats for Kids event returns to New Orleans with a concert for a cause

Louisiana Republican John Kennedy just won a second term in the US Senate, and already he’s saying he will seriously consider a run for Governor in 2023. Today, Capital Access reporter Paul Braun tells us what a Kennedy campaign might look like.

The New Orleans Opera Association is gearing up to present Engelbert Humperdinck’s Hansel and Gretel. The opera is based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale and stars UNO grad, tenor Chauncey Packer. He joins us for more on his exciting role as the witch.

As the holidays draw near, the gift of a winter coat is important now more than ever. Xavier University professor and cellist Dr. Jee Yeoun Ko’s Coats for Kids is an annual concert in New Orleans that collects warm jackets while providing an evening of holiday music. Dr. Ko tells us more about the event, alongside former student and current volunteer, Amelie Karas.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!