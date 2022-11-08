This podcast looks at recovery and rebuilding in Lake Charles after 4 major natural disasters

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Here's what it featured:

From the Water Main at American Public Media, season 2 of the podcast, In Deep, takes listeners to Lake Charles, Louisiana to learn how residents are recovering from two hurricanes, an ice storm, and empty promises from the government.

Investigative reporter for APM Reports and podcast host Lauren Rosenthal tells us more about those forced to rebuild and relocate, as well as the volunteers who do anything possible to keep their community afloat.

Jazz lovers and photo enthusiasts can unite at the West Baton Rouge Museum where a collection of largely unseen photographs gives viewers a rare behind-the-scenes look at singer Billie Holiday. Museum executive director Angelique Bergeron tells us more about the exhibition, Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic.

But first, Today is election day in Louisiana and across the country. WRKF’s Paul Braun joins us for last-minute voting information and the elections to watch out for.

