Louisiana program that revitalizes abandoned properties gets $5M in federal funds to create jobs

Published November 2, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT
Ribbon cutting ceremony at McDonogh 19 elementary school after the once-abandoned building was recently refurbished

Early voting is already underway across the country and in Louisiana. WRKF’s Capital Access reporter Paul Braun speaks with John Couvillon of JMC Analytics to learn more about early voting statistics and what races to keep an eye on.

This weekend on November 5, the organization I Am New Orleans is set to have their first in-person event, “Growing Together: A Discussion on food equity and accessibility.” Pamela Broom, 7th Ward Revitalization Project Manager with NewCorp, Inc. and event panelist, tells us more about addressing racial disparities in food inequity in New Orleans.

The Brownfields program is a part of the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality that focuses on cleaning up and revitalizing abandoned properties. The program was recently awarded a $5 million grant– funding made possible by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act –to address projects across Louisiana. Coordinator of the Brownfields Program, Rebecca Otte, tells us more about how this federal funding aims to create more job opportunities for Louisianans.

Today's episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh. 

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. 

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is the Baton Rouge-based host for Louisiana Considered, our daily regional news program, and is also frequently the local voice afternoons on All Things Considered.
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WRKF from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and The Documentary Group in New York City.
