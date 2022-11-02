Louisiana program that revitalizes abandoned properties gets $5M in federal funds to create jobs

Early voting is already underway across the country and in Louisiana. WRKF’s Capital Access reporter Paul Braun speaks with John Couvillon of JMC Analytics to learn more about early voting statistics and what races to keep an eye on.

This weekend on November 5, the organization I Am New Orleans is set to have their first in-person event, “Growing Together: A Discussion on food equity and accessibility.” Pamela Broom, 7th Ward Revitalization Project Manager with NewCorp, Inc. and event panelist, tells us more about addressing racial disparities in food inequity in New Orleans.

The Brownfields program is a part of the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality that focuses on cleaning up and revitalizing abandoned properties. The program was recently awarded a $5 million grant– funding made possible by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act –to address projects across Louisiana. Coordinator of the Brownfields Program, Rebecca Otte, tells us more about how this federal funding aims to create more job opportunities for Louisianans.

