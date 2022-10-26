The Gulf of Mexico Whale is going extinct; hear from a scientist working to save it

Voting on the Healthy Homes ordinance, a landmark housing proposal that proponents hope would hold landlords accountable for the wellbeing of their properties, has been stalled for the second time. This has caused an eruption of protests at New Orleans City Council meetings, where renters claimed living among rats, mold and collapsing ceilings.

WWNO’s New Orleans metro reporter Carly Berlin tells us why the council is deferring the vote and what the repercussions might be.

Earlier this month, more than 100 marine scientists sent a letter to the Biden administration urging government officials to protect the endangered Gulf of Mexico Whale. They claim that if the whale goes extinct, it will be the first recorded time in world history that humans cause the extinction of an entire whale species.

Coastal organizer for Healthy Gulf, Christian Wagley, tells us what makes this species unique and what needs to be done to save it.

Basketball season is officially underway, but not just for NBA players. This year, the New Orleans Pelicans have joined seven other NBA and WNBA teams in participating in the new Jr. NBA League, which will partner professional basketball teams with local athletic programs for kids. Pelicans Youth Basketball Development Manager, Jason Lapouble, tells us more about the program’s inaugural year.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz and our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!