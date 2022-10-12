© 2022
Listen: What reporters found when they investigated New Orleans' fastest sinking neighborhood

Published October 12, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT
The telltale signs of subsidence are all over Village de l’Est in New Orleans, Louisiana. As the ground sinks, it pulls away from slab foundations and street maintenance holes and causes driveways to crack.
Julie Dermansky / Floodlight
The telltale signs of subsidence are all over Village de l’Est in New Orleans, Louisiana. As the ground sinks, it pulls away from slab foundations and street maintenance holes and causes driveways to crack.
Julie Dermansky / Floodlight

In a city sitting below sea level, New Orleans residents are well-aware that we’re sinking. But in New Orleans East, some areas are sinking far faster than others, forcing its residents to deal with fractured houses and precariously steep driveways.

WWNO’s Halle Parker digs into the multitude of causes that have led to an unstable land to live on in the Village de l’Est neighborhood of New Orleans. Parker also collaborated with and spoke to Floodlight Reporter Sara Sneath about how residents in the area are responding to threats of irreversible damage to their homes.

Festival Acadiens et Créoles has been putting Cajun and Creole culture front and center in Lafayette for 48 years. This year’s festival kicks off Friday, offering music, food, crafts and even a symposium called the FrancoForum, which examines Francophone musical influences.

To learn more about the festival, we spoke with organizer, folklorist and professor of Francophone Studies at the University of Louisiana Lafayette, Barry Jean Ancelet, and founder of the FrancoForum, Roger Mason.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh. 

