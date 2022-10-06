© 2022
Between Oktoberfest and indigenous people’s day, we look back on Louisiana’s immigration history

Published October 6, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT
Ian McNulty
Volunteer members of Deutsches Haus serve traditional German food to the Oktoberfest crowds.

October brings the traditional German celebration of Oktoberfest, and if you’re looking to celebrate in New Orleans, Faubourg Brewing Co. and Deutches Haus have been chock full of events.

But German heritage is far from the only ethnicity celebrated this month. October also celebrates heritage for Italian, Polish, and Filipino communities. And of course, the second Monday of October is National Indigenous Peoples Day.

In honor of all this celebrating of diverse communities, we are joined by immigration historian, Dr. Laura D. Kelley, who tells us more about Louisiana’s immigration history.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karl Lengel. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh. 

