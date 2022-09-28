University of New Orleans launches wind energy hub, aiming to grow industry

Back in August, the University of New Orleans announced the launch of a new Louisiana Wind Energy Hub. Dubbed, “The Beach at UNO,” the new hub will not only help grow the wind energy industry in Louisiana, but also increase demand for talent, research and business development in the area.

Rebecca Conwell, President and CEO of The Beach at UNO, and Shafin Khan, vice president of external affairs and innovation, tell us more.

Two Louisiana parishes put the brakes on projects related to carbon sequestration in order to take time to further study the environmental safety of the procedure. Alex Kolker, associate professor of coastal geology at LUMCON, Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium, tells us more about carbon sequestration, the potential benefits and the causes for concern.

But first, WWNO and WRKF have partnered with America Amplified, a community engagement journalism initiative that unites public media stations across the states. For the last few weeks, America Amplified has been airing a series of stories looking at how people across the country are contributing to their communities. They call this series “Democracy from the Ground Up.”

Today we go to New Iberia, Louisiana to meet physical therapist Stephanie Lamparez, who has spent the last 30 years coaching and advocating for athletes with disabilities all across the state. Louisiana Considered’s Alana Schreiber has the story.

