Remembering Moon Landrieu and his efforts to integrate New Orleans city government

On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, we dive deeper into the life and legacy of former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu. We also hear what to expect on and off the field at this weekend’s LSU and Southern football game in Baton Rouge, and hear an update on the resettling of residents from Isle de Jean Charles. This episode originally aired on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.

Moon Landrieu came into the New Orleans’ mayor’s office during a time of heightened racial injustice, and left with a more integrated local government than the city had ever seen. Today, Bob Tucker, Landrieu’s former executive assistant, tells us more about his legacy and lasting influence.

It’s a big weekend in Baton Rouge as the LSU Tigers are set to face off against the Southern Jaguars. While the two teams play in the same city just 15 minutes apart, this game marks the first time that the two football teams will compete. Louisiana Considered managing producer Alana Schreiber speaks to sports columnist Scott Rabalais about the larger impact of this game.

It’s been six years since the resettlement project for Isle de Jean Charles received federal funding to relocate residents because of extreme land loss. Now, less than half of the residents have finally started moving into their new homes. Kezia Setyawan reports from Gray, 40 miles northwest of Isle de Jean Charles, at the resettlement site.

