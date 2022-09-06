John Scott Center opens as a tribute to legendary New Orleans sculptor

On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, we hear how the John Scott Center will aim to provide an artistic space and inspire social change. We also hear what’s on deck for the upcoming season of the Musaica Chamber Ensemble, and dig into the life and legacy of New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu. This episode originally aired on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.

On Monday, former New Orleans lawyer, politician and civil rights advocate Moon Landrieu passed away at 92. Landrieu, who served as a City Council member and mayor of the city from 1970 to 1978, is remembered for nurturing cross-cultural connections and championing integration.

Today, we listen back to his reflections on removing the Confederate flag from City Council chambers, and hear what inspired him to run for mayor.

This weekend, the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities will celebrate the opening of The Helis Foundation John Scott Center . Founding director Asante Salaam tells us more about the legacy of New Orleans sculptor John Scott and how this new center will provide a space of artistic innovation and social change.

The Musaica Chamber Ensemble is gearing up for its 17th season, and this year, the music will focus on the relationships composers have with one another. Musaica violist and president Bruce Owens tells us more about the upcoming season titled “A Musical Family.”

