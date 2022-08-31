17 years after Hurricane Katrina, a new documentary shares stories of children who survived it

On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, we hear about a new film that chronicles the impact of Hurricane Katrina on the children who survived it. We also hear why New Orleans bus routes are getting revamped and learn about attempts to censor library books in Lafayette. This episode originally aired on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.

Hurricane Katrina struck New Orleans 17 years ago. More than 1,800 people lost their lives, and many survivors still grapple with the trauma of evacuation, relocation and loss.

Now a new documentary explores how the storm impacted the youth who survived it. Filmmaker and New Orleans native Edward Buckles Jr. tells us more about his new HBO Max documentary, Katrina Babies.

On Sept. 25, bus routes in New Orleans will get revamped. From shorter wait times and later hours, almost every route will change in some fashion. WWNO metro reporter Carly Berlin sat down with the CEO for New Orleans RTA, Alex Wiggins, for more.

Librarians, long thought of as public servants, are now the latest being dragged into America's culture wars. Conservative Christian activists are demanding the removal of an expanding list of books, while free speech defenders are crying censorship. NPR’s John Burnett traveled to Lafayette, Louisiana to learn how this battle is playing out.

