In the peak of hurricane season, here are storm prep tips you need to know from NOHSEP

On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered: a reminder about Let Louisiana Shine. Also, we’re easing into the peak of hurricane season, so we’ll hear from NOHSEP about staying prepared. This episode of Louisiana Considered originally aired on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the play button above.

It’s the last weekend of August, and the final chance during the summer season to get out in the community and let Louisiana Shine. Melissa Kenyon, marketing and communications director for Keep Louisiana Beautiful, reminds us about the effect we can have when we all pitch in.

But first, as experience has taught us, being prepared is critical to riding out hurricane season on the Gulf Coast, and being prepared is made easier by the GOHSEP planning offered through cities and the state. As the coordinating public safety agency for the City of New Orleans, NOHSEP is responsible for administering the city’s crisis and consequence management program. Collin Arnold is the director of New Orleans Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, and he joined us to share some hurricane prep tips.

In New Orleans, you can find hurricane prep resources and tips here. In Baton Rouge, go to Red Stick Ready here. And if your city doesn’t have a local GOHSEP office, there are numerous resources available at the state’s website here.

