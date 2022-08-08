How this mobile cancer screening unit will help expand healthcare access in the Gulf South

Nearly two decades ago, Louisiana lawmakers promised to reshape the state’s juvenile justice system to adopt a model of rehabilitation rather than punishment. All these years later, youth facilities remain understaffed, underfunded, and violent. Staff writer for the Baton Rouge Advocate Jacqueline DeRobertis joins us more on these broken promises and where to go from here.

It’s no secret that many residents of the Gulf South often have difficulties accessing healthcare due to transportation, language, and other barriers. Now, the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Baton Rouge is set to unveil a new mobile unit aimed at expanding access to cancer screenings and increasing healthcare options. Renea Duffin , Mary Bird Perkins Vice President of Cancer Support, Outreach, and Clinical Research, tells us more.

One unforeseen consequence of Hurricane Ida was a spike in the number of carbon monoxide related deaths largely due to the overuse of generators. This led to a new law requiring carbon monoxide detectors in homes. Law author Metairie Rep. Stephanie Hilferty and State Fire Marshal Dan Wallis join us for more information on how to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

