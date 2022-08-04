The return of the Kingfish: could minor league hockey be on its way back to Baton Rouge?

It’s no secret that ice hockey is not the most popular sport to play in the hot and humid Gulf South. But that doesn’t mean the game can’t rack up loyal fans. Back from 1996-2003, the minor league hockey team, the Baton Rouge Kingfish, ruled the ice in the Capital City. And now, the beloved team may be making a return.

Louisiana Considered’s Alana Schreiber spoke with Barry Soskin, owner and operator of multiple minor league hockey teams over the last 25 years. He shared his plans to bring hockey back to Baton Rouge, starting with an exhibition game this December.

But first, if you live in Louisiana you might know that tradition dictates only eating oysters in months with the letter “r” – from September to April. Even though August is still a month shy of oyster season, Friday August 5 is still a time to celebrate National Oyster Day.

Carolina Bourque, Oyster Program Manager at the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, joins us for more insight into the state’s oyster industry, and how to keep our waterways safe for recreation and production.

