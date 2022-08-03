How do we prevent future pandemics? Some scientists are looking to bats for answers

A new study from Tulane University seeks to explain a link between bats and coronaviruses to better understand how to prevent future pandemics. Tulane bat expert Hannah Frank tells us more about her research and what she has learned.

Last month saw the launch of Verite, a new nonprofit news organization dedicated to serving marginalized voices in New Orleans and highlighting more reporters of color. Two of the veteran journalists behind this project, Executive director David Francis and pulitzer-prize winning Editor-in-Chief Terry Baquet, spoke with WWNO’s Patrick Madden about Verite’s mission.

Nothing quite spells summer like ice cream, or if you live in Louisiana, a snowball: a cold treat made up of fluffy shaved ice and flavored syrup. In his essay Tutti Frutti Girl, NPR commentator Ed Cullen reminisces about working at a snowball stand in his youth.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!