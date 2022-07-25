Swimming, boating and restoration: a look at the proposal to develop Pontchartrain Beach

On Louisiana Considered, we hear who is on the ballot in Louisiana for November’s elections. And, we learn about plans to develop and restore Pontchartrain Beach. This segment of Louisiana Considered aired on Monday, July 25, 2022. To listen to the full episode, click the play button above.

Last Friday, the qualifying window for the next congressional and state elections officially ended. That means Louisianans now know who exactly will be on their ballots in November. WRKF Capitol Access reporter Paul Braun joins us to break down the candidates and the upcoming elections.

The Pontchartrain Beach Foundation recently issued a proposal aimed at restoring, developing and supporting the ecological health of the New Orleans beach. The proposal includes swimming, boating and dining areas as well as plans for wetland restoration.

Dana Brown, a representative from the Pontchartrain Beach Foundation and the landscape architecture firm hoping to develop the site, joins us for more on the future of the beach.

