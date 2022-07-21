© 2021
header_test5.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Louisiana Considered No Border
Louisiana Considered

2 United Soccer League teams are coming to New Orleans; here's what you need to know

Published July 21, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT
SanDiegoGoal.jpg
1 of 2  — SanDiegoGoal.jpg
The San Diego Loyal celebrates after a goal. This United Soccer League Team was launched by Warren Smith who, along with Jamie Guin, is spearheading the two new teams coming to New Orleans.
Courtesy of Kelsey Price
Courtesy of Robyn Lott: BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo.png
2 of 2  — Courtesy of Robyn Lott: BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo.png
Courtesy of Robyn Lott / BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo

This segment of Louisiana Considered aired on Thursday, July 21, 2022. To listen to the full episode, click the play button above.

The United Soccer League is coming to New Orleans, hoping to establish two teams — a men's and a women's franchise — by 2025. Louisiana Considered managing producer Alana Schreiber speaks to Jamie Guin and Warren Smith of USL NOLA for more on the future of soccer in the Crescent City.

But first up on Louisiana Considered, we talk about National Zookeeper Week, a time to appreciate the hard work, conservation efforts and passion of animal professionals. Robyn Lott, director of Marketing & PR for BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, and Bob Lessnau, VP and curator at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, tell us more about the world of animal care.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karl Lengel. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh. 

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts. 

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has returned to New Orleans to serve as WWNO’s local host for All Things Considered, a post he held here pre-Katrina. Besides radio, Karl has had a long theatrical career too; read on to learn all about our talented and versatile announcer!
See stories by Karl Lengel
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WRKF from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and The Documentary Group in New York City.
See stories by Alana Schreiber