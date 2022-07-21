2 United Soccer League teams are coming to New Orleans; here's what you need to know

This segment of Louisiana Considered aired on Thursday, July 21, 2022. To listen to the full episode, click the play button above.

The United Soccer League is coming to New Orleans, hoping to establish two teams — a men's and a women's franchise — by 2025. Louisiana Considered managing producer Alana Schreiber speaks to Jamie Guin and Warren Smith of USL NOLA for more on the future of soccer in the Crescent City.

But first up on Louisiana Considered, we talk about National Zookeeper Week, a time to appreciate the hard work, conservation efforts and passion of animal professionals. Robyn Lott, director of Marketing & PR for BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, and Bob Lessnau, VP and curator at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, tell us more about the world of animal care.

