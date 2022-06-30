FBI investigates decades-old reports of sexual abuse in the Roman Catholic Church in New Orleans

The FBI has opened an investigation into sex abuse in the Roman Catholic Church in New Orleans, going back decades. Investigators are looking specifically at whether priests took children across state lines to abuse them. Associated Press reporter Jim Mustian first broke the story, and he joins us during our Thursday segment for more.

But first, as Louisianans prepare for hurricane season, many are asking: What lessons can we learn from Hurricane Ida? WWNO’s Carly Berlin tells us how recent storms are making officials rethink how to handle natural disasters.

Abortion news has been inescapable this week, and here in Louisiana, providers have been told they can resume procedures after state courts blocked trigger laws. But Attorney General Jeff Landry recently issued a statement saying this will not stop his administration from trying to prosecute anyone who performs an abortion. NPR’s Sarah McCammon reported on how one clinic in Shreveport is responding to the rapidly changing information.

And, on this week's BookMark from the Reading Life, Susan Larson talks with Ashleigh Bell Pedersen about her debut novel, “The Crocodile Bride.” Bell Pederson chronicles the ten-year journey that led to this book located in the fictional one-road town of Fingertip, Louisiana.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karl Lengel. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!