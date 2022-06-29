New facility opens on the North Shore to provide a home for children with behavioral health issues

A new in-patient home for children with behavioral health issues has just opened on the Northshore. The recently-completed $10 million Methodist Children’s Home of Southeast Louisiana seeks to fill the gap in mental health treatment available for children in the state. CEO of Louisiana United Methodist Children and Family Services Rick Wheat shares what he hopes to accomplish with this new home.

But first, we catch listeners up with news on the Highest Court. Supreme Court justices recently weighed in on the redistricting debate taking hold in Louisiana by putting a temporary hold on the lower court’s order requiring a second majority-Black congressional district. WRKF’s Capitol Access Reporter Paul Braun tells us where this latest ruling leaves the redistricting maps.

Then we look at research news out of Baton Rouge, where the Pennington Biomedical Research Center received a grant to research causes and solutions for cachexia, a debilitating wasting condition responsible for up to 30% of cancer deaths. A professor at the center and one of the researchers on this study, Dr. Steven Heymsfield, joins us for more on cachexia research and what they hope to find.

