How Louisianans are taking the state’s litter problem into their own hands

Louisiana’s litter campaign gained some momentum in April when the Love the Boot campaign encouraged residents to pitch in and pick up. Melissa Kenyon of Keep Louisiana Beautiful tells us more about how Louisianans are addressing the state’s litter problem.

Then, we talk about those scorching temps. It’s only three days into summer and temperatures in Louisiana are already topping 100. Meteorologist Dan Holiday joins us for an update on the weather.

And if rising temperatures are sending Louisianans indoors, they might want to check out some live music in more intimate settings. We catch up with Chris Maxwell of Baton Rouge’s Red Dragon Listening Room and Julian Mutter or New Orleans’ New Marigny Theatre to learn what’s on deck at these small, acoustic spaces.

