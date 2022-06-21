© 2021
Queer Eye is coming to New Orleans; here’s what you need to know

Published June 21, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT
Queer Eye. (L to R) Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk in season 6 of Queer Eye.
Back in 2018, Netflix released the first season of Queer Eye, a reality show in which a team of experts known as the Fab Five spend a week helping a local “hero” improve their lifestyle. And for its seventh season, Queer Eye is coming to New Orleans.

Scout Productions executive producer Michael Williams tells us more about how the show has grown over the years and what to expect this upcoming season.

The hit Broadway production Hamilton is back and opening tonight at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans. The Tony Award-winning musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton with a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, Rap and Broadway.

Actor Paul Oakley Stovall, who plays the role of George Washington in this road tour, joins us for more.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh. 

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts. 

Diane Mack
"This is NPR's Morning Edition, at 89.9 WWNO. Good Morning, I'm Diane Mack."
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WRKF from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and The Documentary Group in New York City.
