Queer Eye is coming to New Orleans; here’s what you need to know

Back in 2018, Netflix released the first season of Queer Eye, a reality show in which a team of experts known as the Fab Five spend a week helping a local “hero” improve their lifestyle. And for its seventh season, Queer Eye is coming to New Orleans.

Scout Productions executive producer Michael Williams tells us more about how the show has grown over the years and what to expect this upcoming season.

The hit Broadway production Hamilton is back and opening tonight at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans. The Tony Award-winning musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton with a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, Rap and Broadway.

Actor Paul Oakley Stovall, who plays the role of George Washington in this road tour, joins us for more.

