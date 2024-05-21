© 2024
Louisiana Senate passes bill to protect IVF with some changes

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Molly Ryan
Published May 21, 2024 at 12:01 PM CDT
A view of the Mississippi River and downtown Baton Rouge from the Louisiana State Capitol’s observation deck. Photo taken Nov. 12, 2021.
Aubry Procell
/
WRKF
A view of the Mississippi River and downtown Baton Rouge from the Louisiana State Capitol’s observation deck on Nov. 12, 2021.

Lawmakers in the Senate passed a bill to maintain access to in vitro fertilization after a court ruling in Alabama jeopardized the fertility treatment in that state earlier this year.

The bill aims to protect IVF providers from civil and criminal liability, but it still allows for lawsuits in cases of gross negligence.

Lawmakers changed the bill to say that embryos cannot be transferred out of state for the purposes of being destroyed — a change critics say is unconstitutional.

The bill passed with a 36-1 vote and heads back to the House for review of the changes.

Lawmakers in the Senate also gave final approval to a bill that would ban ranked-choice voting, a method that is not currently used in Louisiana. The bill heads next to Gov. Jeff Landry’s desk.
Politics Louisiana NewsLouisiana State LegislatureIn Vitro FertilizationReproductive HealthVoting
Molly Ryan
Molly Ryan is a political reporter and covers state politics from the Louisiana Capitol.
