Republicans will control the U.S. Senate

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Barbara Sprunt
Published November 6, 2024 at 12:08 AM CST
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 09: An exterior view of the U.S. Capitol on September 9, 2024 in Washington, DC. Members of the Senate and U.S. House of Representatives return to the Nation's capitol, following their August recess.(Photo by Bonnie Cash/Getty Images)
Bonnie Cash
/
Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 09: An exterior view of the U.S. Capitol on September 9, 2024 in Washington, DC. Members of the Senate and U.S. House of Representatives return to the Nation's capitol, following their August recess.(Photo by Bonnie Cash/Getty Images)

Republicans have now won enough seats to control the upper chamber of Congress, with the race call for Nebraska's GOP Sen. Deb Fischer.

Republicans were favored to flip control of the U.S. Senate, which Democrats currently control 51-49.

Democrats were defending seven seats in swing states or conservative states. The two races Democrats were targeting in Florida and Texas have both been called for the Republican incumbents, Sen. Rick Scott and Sen. Ted Cruz.

As of midnight, Republicans had secured one of the two Democratic targets for defeat — Republican Bernie Moreno won in Ohio over incumbent Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown. The other race Republicans feel confident they can flip is Sen. Jon Tester's seat in Montana.

Democrats were hoping that Tester's strong personal brand in Montana would be enough to convince voters to split their ticket as they vote for Trump. But split ticket voting at the margin Tester would need is difficult. 68 of the 69 Senate races in the 2016 and 2020 elections mirrored the presidential result in their state, with GOP Sen. Susan Collins of Maine being the lone exception.

