Most Louisianans' information was likely exposed in a massive cyber attack, officials warn

Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles and state officials warned on Thursday that all residents with a state-issued driver’s license, ID or car registration likely had sensitive information exposed to hackers in a major cyber attack on MOVEit — a third party file transfer software that is used by governments and companies across the world.

Names, addresses, social security numbers, height, and eye color are all among the list of vulnerable data the OMV believes were exposed to the attackers.

It is unknown whether the hackers have sold, shared, used or released any data, and officials said the attackers have not contacted the state government.

Still, they are urging all Louisianans to take steps to keep their personal information safe, like monitoring credit cards and changing passwords. Officials are also encouraging residents to be sure they have an identity protection pin with the Internal Revenue Service and to check their social security benefits.

The attack has been called “unprecedented” by officials who do not yet know how many agencies the breach affected. MOVEit was at the center of an international data breach that affected universities, companies and multiple U.S. government agencies.

No other information has been provided, but officials are holding a press conference on Friday morning.