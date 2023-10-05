LIVE UPDATES
Saltwater wedge updates: Pipeline construction; schools get ready
This isn’t the first time a saltwater wedge has threatened drinking water this far up the Mississippi River. But the intrusion could last longer than usual this time, and that possibility has fueled anxiety among across southeastern Louisiana.
Here's what we're following:
- Timeline: Forecasts predict salt water could reach the Algiers water treatment facility by Oct. 22, and the Carrollton facility about a week later. Here's a projected timeline from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
- Government response: President Joe Biden approved the state's request for federal disaster assistance last week. Meanwhile, New Orleans' director of homeland security and emergency preparedness said a pipeline needs to be built to ensure treatment plants on the east bank and in Jefferson Parish have enough fresh water.
- Expert guidance: There's no need to stockpile store-bought water. But there are other things you should do to prepare.
Schools wait — and prepare — as saltwater wedge moves slowly toward New Orleans
If the city’s water gets too salty, New Orleans’ public schools have a plan.
They’ll cover drinking fountains, disconnect water lines from cooking equipment and distribute bottled water to students and teachers.
What they won’t do is close schools.
“I have no expectation that we'll have to shift to any remote learning or anything of that nature,” NOLA Public Schools Superintendent Avis Williams said at a press conference Tuesday. “I do look at that as a worst-case scenario.”
Exactly which steps the district will need to take — and when — is still unclear, as city, state and federal agencies race to get ahead of the saltwater wedge slowly moving up the Mississippi River. The river is a major source of drinking water for communities in southeast Louisiana.
Affected parishes plan to deliver fresh water from upstream, by barge and newly laid pipeline, to mix with local water at treatment plants, diluting the salt to levels safe enough to treat.
The layer of salt water, which is heavier than fresh water and moving slowly north along the riverbed, is expected to reach New Orleans’ West Bank in about two weeks.
If efforts to dilute the salt are successful, the city’s water will remain drinkable, and the schools, along with the rest of the city, won’t have to make any changes.
But if they’re unable to reduce the salt to a level that’s safe to treat and drink, school leaders will need to take action.
State health officials planning more testing for heavy metals in drinking water
For most people, drinking water contaminated with salt does not pose a significant health risk: The overwhelming taste of salt will simply stop people from drinking an amount that their bodies can’t process.
But that’s not true for everyone, said Dr. Joseph Kanter, Louisiana’s state health officer. The risks of ingesting salt water are far greater for people in certain groups, including infants receiving formula mixed with water, pregnant people and people whose doctors have them on low-sodium diets for conditions like high blood pressure.
Kanter told Louisiana Considered host Diane Mack that he’s keeping his eye on a more serious threat that salt water can pose if it intrudes into the water system. That briny water can corrode pipes made from heavy metals like lead and copper, potentially leaching those metals into the water supply.
“We have old piping infrastructure in this part of the state,” said Kanter. “Lead pipes are still in the ground in many places, cast iron, galvanized fittings, lead solder. All of that is a corrosive risk should the sodium chloride increase.”
To protect residents, Kanter said, officials are planning to increase the amount of testing for levels of heavy metals in the drinking water. He advised everyone in southeastern Louisiana to keep close tabs on water advisories – and switch to bottled water immediately when warnings are issued.
NOLA emergency head: Pipeline construction to begin ‘immediately’ once contractor is selected
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is shipping fresh water on barges to small treatment plants south of Gretna, in anticipation of the saltwater wedge that’s moving up the Mississippi River.
The fresh water will be used to dilute the wedge’s briny water when it’s pulled into the plant to be treated. The Army Corps of Engineers hopes the strategy will keep clean tap water flowing for the communities served by the plants.
But it won’t be possible to barge in enough fresh water to support larger plants in New Orleans and Jefferson Parish, which go through hundreds of millions of gallons of water a day.
Both parishes have decided to build pipelines to draw fresh water from the river north of Kenner. The plans received state approval Friday, and officials are in the process of securing contractors.
Collin Arnold, New Orleans’ director of homeland security and emergency preparedness, told All Things Considered host Bob Pavlovich that bids were due Monday.
Arnold said the city’s sewerage and water board will select a contractor quickly, so pipe — 48-inch PVC — can be laid starting this week.
“They’ll be moving as fast as possible to get this started immediately,” he said.
Barges start delivering water to Plaquemines Parish, pipeline planning underway
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers made its first delivery of fresh water by barge to Plaquemines Parish on Sunday, bringing half a million gallons to Port Sulphur’s treatment facility.
About 2,000 residents living in the southern end of Plaquemines went without fresh drinking water for months when the saltwater wedge reached the area in late June. The water was 6.5 times saltier than the Environment Protection Agency deems healthy.
The parish had distributed 1.5 million gallons of packaged water locally by mid-September.
Water delivered Sunday was collected upriver, deep in the water column where there tends to be less contamination from runoff than near the surface. The fresh water will be used to dilute the water already being pumped and treated at the facility as needed.
The Corps plans to barge more water to Port Sulphur and another facility in Pointe à la Hache and expand deliveries to additional locations as more communities are impacted by the saltwater wedge.
The plan — which we detail in our guide — is to dock giant barges alongside each water treatment facility to serve as reservoirs that can then be replenished by dozens of other barges.
But the approach won’t work for larger parishes, since they need a lot more water. Officials in Orleans and Jefferson plan to build pipelines to carry water from an area north of Kenner to treatment plants on both the east and west banks.
In New Orleans, a pipeline designed by the Sewerage and Water Board would deliver water to the Carrollton water treatment plant, which provides 141 million gallons of water to the city each day. The cost to build the pipeline could range from $100 million to $250 million, according to the city’s homeland security chief Collin Arnold. They’re aiming to complete it within a month — just in time for the estimated arrival of the wedge.
Jefferson Parish, meanwhile, is planning its own line, using flexible pipes to carry water 10 and 15 miles downstream to the parish’s two plants. Mark Drews, the parish’s director of public works, said Friday that they hope to start construction this week.
Where is the salt wedge now? And when will it arrive?
The wedge was last recorded at river mile 69.4 on Oct. 2, about six miles south of Belle Chasse in Plaquemines Parish.
It is forecast to reach St. Bernard on Oct. 19, New Orleans’ Carrollton water plant on Oct. 28 and East Jefferson’s treatment plant on Oct. 29.
‘We're not getting out of this’: Officials float pipeline plan
President Joe Biden approved Louisiana’s request for a federal emergency declaration Wednesday, freeing up funding to help the state protect its drinking water, as a saltwater wedge moves up the Mississippi River.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to barges millions of gallons of fresh water from higher up the Mississippi to affected water treatment plants. Fresh water will be mixed with local water, diluting it enough to be treated and used.
But officials have warned the barges won’t be able to bring in enough fresh water to include treatment plants on the east bank of New Orleans and in Jefferson Parish.
Now, they’re floating the idea of building a more direct fix: A pipeline that would divert water from upstream.
Collin Arnold, New Orleans Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, told City Council members Wednesday the pipeline would draw water from north of Kenner and could eventually be made permanent, providing a solution for future disasters.
The Army Corps of Engineers announced plans earlier this week to heighten an underwater barrier in the Mississippi — that was built this summer and overtopped last week — to give Orleans and Jefferson parishes more time to prepare.
The agency said the improved barrier should slow the salt water wedge by 10 to 15 days. That should buy authorities enough time to build the pipeline before the water arrives, Arnold said.
Officials with the city’s Sewerage and Water Board said the pipeline could cost between $100 and $250 million and that they are seeking federal funding.
"We’re not in a doomsday situation by any means," Arnold said. The situation, he added, is “manageable” — and praised local agencies’ response.
“This has been probably the biggest mobilization I've seen of everyone as a region, understanding that this is, we're not getting out of this.”
Arnold said New Orleans is preparing to deal with the effects of potential salt water through January, based on forecasts from the Army Corps of Engineers. The wedge is projected to reach New Orleans by late October.
We're answering your saltwater wedge questions
What's reverse osmosis? If the water gets too salty, could they close schools?
These are some of the many questions we've received as the saltwater wedge makes its way north, threatening water supplies across four parishes.
To answer these and many others, we've put together a guide — and will keep updating it until the salt water retreats.