Saltwater wedge updates: Pipeline construction; schools get ready

If the city’s water gets too salty, New Orleans’ public schools have a plan.

They’ll cover drinking fountains, disconnect water lines from cooking equipment and distribute bottled water to students and teachers.

What they won’t do is close schools.

“I have no expectation that we'll have to shift to any remote learning or anything of that nature,” NOLA Public Schools Superintendent Avis Williams said at a press conference Tuesday. “I do look at that as a worst-case scenario.”

Aubri Juhasz / WWNO file School districts are building contingency plans in case approaching salt water makes the city's tap water unsafe to use. McDonogh 35 Senior High School in the city's Gentilly neighborhood — pictured here in March 2021 — could serve as a distribution site if the district needs to turn off pipes and supply schools with bottled water.

Exactly which steps the district will need to take — and when — is still unclear, as city, state and federal agencies race to get ahead of the saltwater wedge slowly moving up the Mississippi River. The river is a major source of drinking water for communities in southeast Louisiana.

Affected parishes plan to deliver fresh water from upstream, by barge and newly laid pipeline, to mix with local water at treatment plants, diluting the salt to levels safe enough to treat.

The layer of salt water, which is heavier than fresh water and moving slowly north along the riverbed, is expected to reach New Orleans’ West Bank in about two weeks.

If efforts to dilute the salt are successful, the city’s water will remain drinkable, and the schools, along with the rest of the city, won’t have to make any changes.

But if they’re unable to reduce the salt to a level that’s safe to treat and drink, school leaders will need to take action.

