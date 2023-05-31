Radio for summertime; radio for World Environment Day
We commemorate World Environment Day (June 5th), World Oceans Day (June 8th), and the unofficial start to summer all in one weekend, with these special programs examining the environment, climate change, biodiversity, and the travel industry.
The Race to Net Zero: Electric Vehicles
Sunday, June 4 at 5pm
Will EVs get us there fast enough?
Transitioning to electric vehicles is essential to meeting our climate goals. But there are so many barriers to overcome, from expanding EV charging infrastructure, to updating the power grid, to mining the metals that make batteries go. So what if replacing every gas car with an electric car isn’t our best option to net zero? Will EVs get us there fast enough?
The Catch: Saving the Vaquita
Sunday, June 4 at 6pm
The world's smallest porpoise
We travel to Mexico's Gulf of California, one of the most biodiverse places on the planet, to see what a porpoise (the Vaquita), a fish (the totoaba) whose bladder fetches tens of thousands of dollars on the black market, and the highly desirable—and delicious—colossal shrimp tell us about the complicated world of fishing. We learn how local fishermen are impacted by Mexican Cartels and the Implementation of sustainable fishing practices.
The Closer: Aviation Deals
Sunday, June 4 at 7pm
A look into the travel industry
As the summer travel season takes off, we look at the deal that made the world’s biggest airline and we reveal how a series of dramatic aviation deals brought about the shrinking legroom and extra charges synonymous with today's air travel. In particular, we delve into the American Airlines and US Airways tie-up that created the biggest airline in the world. To tell us that story, The Closer host Aimee Keane talks to Sara Nelson – one of the most prominent labor leaders in the US, and the woman at the deal table back in 2013.