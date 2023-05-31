Radio for summertime; radio for World Environment Day

We commemorate World Environment Day (June 5th), World Oceans Day (June 8th), and the unofficial start to summer all in one weekend, with these special programs examining the environment, climate change, biodiversity, and the travel industry.

The Race to Net Zero: Electric Vehicles

Sunday, June 4 at 5pm

Will EVs get us there fast enough?

Transitioning to electric vehicles is essential to meeting our climate goals. But there are so many barriers to overcome, from expanding EV charging infrastructure, to updating the power grid, to mining the metals that make batteries go. So what if replacing every gas car with an electric car isn’t our best option to net zero? Will EVs get us there fast enough?

The Catch: Saving the Vaquita

Sunday, June 4 at 6pm

The world's smallest porpoise

We travel to Mexico's Gulf of California, one of the most biodiverse places on the planet, to see what a porpoise (the Vaquita), a fish (the totoaba) whose bladder fetches tens of thousands of dollars on the black market, and the highly desirable—and delicious—colossal shrimp tell us about the complicated world of fishing. We learn how local fishermen are impacted by Mexican Cartels and the Implementation of sustainable fishing practices.

The Closer: Aviation Deals

Sunday, June 4 at 7pm