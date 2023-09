Weekday evening schedule adjustment

Effective Monday, September 11, 2023, WRKF's late-afternoon/early-evening programming schedule will see a minor shuffle as select programs move to new, earlier time slots.

Marketplace: moves to 6pm

The Daily: moves to 6:30pm

Louisiana Considered (rebroadcast): moves to 7pm

Today, Explained: moves to 7:30pm

Our noontime broadcasts of Louisiana Considered and Today, Explained will remain unaffected.

Thank you for your continued listenership as we adjust our routines and freshen