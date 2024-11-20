Celebrate Thanksgiving with WRKF

Spend your holiday with WRKF as we contemplate Thanksgiving-inspired topics including food and cooking, thankfulness and forgiveness, humanity and community, Pilgrims and Native Americans, and even the inevitable holiday mishaps that we've all learned to celebrate as part of the season.

Saturday, November 23rd

Louisiana Eats: Eat It To Save It

Saturday, November 23 at 1pm

In our increasingly fast-paced world, traditional foods and foodways often have trouble competing with speed and convenience. But never fear. All over the planet there are people working to save the superior flavor, nutrition, and cultural significance of heritage foods. We introduce you to some of our greatest heritage food warriors. Guests include Sarah Lohman, author of Endangered Eating: America’s Vanishing Foods; members of the Slow Food USA movement; and Casey Corn, the host of Magnolia Network's Recipe Lost and Found.

Sunday, November 24th

The Pulse: Thanksgiving Disasters, and How to Avoid Them

Sunday, November 24 at 6am

Thanksgiving doesn’t always work out the way we planned, from medical situations to family feuds and mishaps in the kitchen, like that massive overcooked, dry turkey. We’ll examine some Thanksgiving disasters and find out how to avoid them.

Last Thanksgiving, Rachel and Matt Zeitler were visiting family in Virginia, making the rounds to catch up with their siblings and their parents. Rachel was 35 weeks pregnant and feeling good. But after Thanksgiving dinner, her water broke. Doctors at the local hospital said she wasn't in labor yet, so the couple decided to make the four-hour drive back to North Carolina to be closer to home, and to their care team. Matt was white-knuckling it the whole time, worried he’d have to deliver their baby on I-95.

Also: We’ll hear from a turkey farmer whose flock was struck by a disease right before the big day. We’ll talk to ER doctors about their experiences spending this holiday in the operating room. A Microsoft executive turned chef will show us how to avoid bad dinner outcomes. And a psychologist weighs in on navigating landmines around the dinner table. (also listen Thanksgiving Thursday at 7pm)

Milk Street: Thanksgiving Special! Pies, Sides and a Two-Hour Turkey

Sunday, November 24 at 11am

It’s our annual Thanksgiving special, and we’re dedicating the hour to solving your toughest problems. Plus, we’ll get a Thanksgiving poetry reading from Adam Gopnik, find out how to make a turkey in just two hours and hear about our listener’s most unique holiday traditions. (also listen Thanksgiving Thursday at 1pm)

Thanksgiving Thursday

Kelly Corrigan Wonders: On Turkey and Forgiveness with Anna Quindlen

Thanksgiving Thursday, November 28 at 10am

Anna Quindlen and Kelly work through pre-game jitters about the holidays on the horizon and how they might turn out okay after all. Kelly shares a new reading on the ever-present need for forgiveness. Special guest appearance by Kelly’s brother, Booker. (also listen Sunday, December 1 at 5pm)

Turkey Confidential from The Splendid Table

Thanksgiving Thursday, November 28 at 11am

Turkey Confidential is The Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show. Francis Lam takes calls and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year. This year's guests include Paola Velez author of the forthcoming “Bodega Bakes: Recipes for Sweets and Treats Inspired by My Corner Store,” Joe Yonan author of “Mastering the Art of Plant-Based Cooking, Texan chef of Roots Chicken Shack in Dallas,” Tiffany Derry, and James Beard award-winning author and cooking teacher, Andrea Nguyen.

Massasoit's Peace Pact with the Pilgrims

Thanksgiving Thursday, November 28 at 2pm

Massasoit was the leader of the Wampanoag Confederacy when English settlers landed at Plymouth Rock in 1620. He and his people kept the Pilgrims from starving in the early years of their settlement, attended the first Thanksgiving and forged a peace treaty with the English that lasted 40 years until his death. We'll talk with American Indian scholars Darius Coombs and Bob Charlesbois who'll fill in the details of this Native American leader's attempt to make peace for his people and with the new strangers. Also, Native American film director Chris Eyre on his portrayal of Massasoit for the 2009 PBS television series We Shall Remain. (also listen Sunday, December 1 at 7pm)

Thanksgiving doesn't always work out the way we planned, from medical situations to family feuds and mishaps in the kitchen, like that massive overcooked, dry turkey. We'll examine some Thanksgiving disasters and find out how to avoid them.

Saturday, November 30th

Louisiana Eats: Authentic Cooking Louisiana Style

Saturday, November 30 at 1pm

What is real Louisiana cooking? There’s Creole, there's Cajun, and what’s the difference anyway? However you define it, for many of us, it’s simply what your mama used to make that made you feel loved. We meet three Louisiana authors whose cookbooks help tell the authentic story of our state’s distinctive cuisine. We speak with Eric Cook, chef at Gris-Gris and St. John, about his book, Modern Creole: A Taste of New Orleans Culture and Cuisine; food writer Marcelle Bienvenu discusses fifth edition of her classic cookbook, Who’s Your Mama, Are You Catholic, and Can You Make a Roux?; and Creole Sausage Queen Julie Vaucresson shares stories and recipes from her debut book, Creole Made Easy.



Sunday, December 1st

No Small Endeavor: Can Curiosity Save Your Holidays?

Sunday, December 1 at 6pm

Malcolm Gladwell and former U.S. Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith explore how to bridge divides and find common ground with family and friends this season. Malcolm Gladwell reveals why humility is the key to unlocking understanding. Former U.S. Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith shares powerful poems from the Civil War era that illuminate the cost of not seeing each other's humanity. Discover how to cultivate curiosity and compassion in a divided world.

The Civic Standard: Developed to Death

Sunday, December 1 at 8pm

The Civic Standard chronicles the making of a unique theater production in Hardwick, Vermont. Developed to Death is a play about Hardwick and written by people in Hardwick. It stars the people of Hardwick and it is mostly just for the people of Hardwick — even those who have never been to a play. It is part murder mystery, part social science project, and its primary goal is to give people reasons to know and trust their neighbors across cultural divides. The mission of The Civic is to give neighbors excuses to get together, even if someone had to die before the salad course.