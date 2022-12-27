New Year on WRKF

As 2022 draws to a close, WRKF assembled this selection of special programs to mark the new year.

This fall marked the 100 year anniversary of the BBC— a major force in the world of public broadcasting and a fixture of public radio here in America. We'll also reflect on the year in music and honor the legacy of musical artists we lost this year.

100 Years of the BBC

Sunday, January 1 at 5pm

In November of 1922, BBC radio first crackled into the homes of Londoners, who heard a brief news and weather report... read twice so listeners could take notes.

Over the next century, the British Broadcasting Corporation would expand far beyond news and become one of the world’s preeminent forces in arts and cultural programming. It’s now the world’s largest broadcaster, beloved by NPR listeners and heard in countries around the world, where it provides programming in languages from Arabic to Yoruba.

The BBC's story is chronicled in the new book “The BBC: A Century On Air,” written by David Hendy, a media historian and former BBC producer. Hendy joins us for a special hour-long program exploring the history of the BBC.

Hear sound from reporters on the beaches during D-Day, Queen Elizabeth’s coronation, the rise of the Beatles, and popular BBC radio and television programs of the past... as well as a glimpse of the broadcaster behind the scenes through oral histories from producers who worked at the organization.

Tune in for a sound-rich conversation about the history of a media organization that half a billion listeners around the world depend on. This one is for both public radio nerds and anyone who is interested in how media can shape our environment.

Object of Sound: This Year In Music with Hanif Abdurraqib

Sunday, January 1 at 6pm

Join us to reflect back on the past year in music. December is the perfect time to look back on all the incredible music that has been released over the past year— the songs that moved us to dance, and the songs that helped us endure. Together with special guests Kelela, Sam Sanders, and Santigold, we'll review the musical highlights of 2022 and make predictions about the future of music in 2023.

2022 Remembered from The Current

Sunday, January 2 at 7pm

Join us in honoring the life, music, and legacy of artists we lost this year. This hour-long musical tribute is a celebration of all sounds, from indie to influential. Music lovers to unite in paying homage to the artists who have shaped music history.

From musicians and producers to industry icons, the playlist will feature legends like Ronnie Spector, Andy Fletcher (Depeche Mode), Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters), Olivia Newton-John, Meat Loaf, Naomi Judd, Lamont Dozier (Motown Songwriter), and many more.

We'll highlight milestones in each artist's life and career, explore their lasting impact on the music world, and spin their most beloved songs.