May is Mental Health Awareness Month on WRKF

Each hour of this series of five programs from Call to Mind explores emerging research and informed perspectives on vital issues. Each features thought-provoking interviews with top experts, the voices of people living with mental illness, and sound-rich stories from across the nation.

The Homelessness Crisis & Mental Health

Sunday, May 5 at 5pm

Homelessness in the United States reached a record high in 2023. On any given night, more than 650,000 people experience homelessness. People living homeless have higher rates of untreated mental illnesses and substance use disorders than the general population. That can make it difficult to find a permanent place to live. This program will take the listener to the streets of New York City to hear directly from people who have lived homeless about what they needed most. We’ll also hear from experts who say the best mental health care for people living homeless is no-strings-attached housing.

The Burden of Being

Sunday, May 12 at 5pm

Black women and girls experience discrimination, microaggressions and stereotyping every day. Living with daily racism has a profound impact on the mental health, well-being and lives of all those coping with it. This special program explores the unique mental health burdens of Black women and girls in the United States. Through interviews with mental health providers and people sharing their personal stories, we’ll explore the effects of racism and how care systems can shift to better help Black women thrive.

Incarcerated with Mental Illness

Sunday, May 19 at 5pm

Nearly half of incarcerated Americans have a history of mental illness — that's twice the prevalence of mental illness in the adult population of the United States. People with serious mental illnesses encounter law enforcement and the court system for many reasons. This program brings together stories of people who have lived with mental illness while incarcerated. We also meet mental health providers calling for increased mental health care in prisons and jails, and legal experts pioneering new systems.

Schizophrenia: Finding Hope on a Hard Road

Sunday, May 26 at 5pm

Schizophrenia affects about 24 million people worldwide. It can be a disruptive illness, making it difficult to find a meaningful job, attend school or manage relationships. People with schizophrenia require lifelong treatment, but there is hope. A growing body of research shows that with new interventions it’s possible to live well with the illness. This program shares stories about schizophrenia that don’t make the headlines. We’ll hear from people living with this illness and from leading experts about new treatments that make it possible to manage the condition.

Birth & Depression: The Unspoken Conversation

Sunday, May 26 at 6pm

Depression, anxiety and other mental health issues are the most common complications during and after pregnancy, yet 75 percent of postpartum problems go untreated. The consequences can be devastating. Suicide and overdoses are leading causes of maternal death in the United States. The Food and Drug Administration recently approved the first-ever pill specifically aimed at postpartum depression, but most health plans don’t cover the medication. This special program looks at the under-recognized public health issue of postpartum depression and the challenge of treatment. We’ll hear firsthand from people who have experienced it.