In recognition of Labor Day

Tune in on Labor Day for special programming recognizing the struggles of workers, labor rights, and the working poor.

Witness History: The Labor Movement

Monday, September 4 at 12 noon

The BBC brings us a collection of stories related to strikes, campaigns, and successes for workers rights around the world. Pulled from the BBC's Witness History, this specially-curated hour will bring first-hand accounts of significant moments in the labor movement from the US, UK and elsewhere.

Living on the Edge: Voices of Poverty in America

Monday, September 4 at 7pm

Over a third of Americans lack sufficient savings to handle a $400 emergency. In this revealing documentary, we consider the plight of tens of millions living on the edge of poverty in the United States. They may be among your family members or neighbors.