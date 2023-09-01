© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

In recognition of Labor Day

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Adam Vos
Published September 1, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT
A collection of hand tools hanging from a pegboard, evocative of the concept of labor.
Adam Vos

Tune in on Labor Day for special programming recognizing the struggles of workers, labor rights, and the working poor.

Witness History: The Labor Movement
Monday, September 4 at 12 noon

The BBC brings us a collection of stories related to strikes, campaigns, and successes for workers rights around the world. Pulled from the BBC's Witness History, this specially-curated hour will bring first-hand accounts of significant moments in the labor movement from the US, UK and elsewhere.

Living on the Edge: Voices of Poverty in America
Monday, September 4 at 7pm

Over a third of Americans lack sufficient savings to handle a $400 emergency. In this revealing documentary, we consider the plight of tens of millions living on the edge of poverty in the United States. They may be among your family members or neighbors.

Tags
Inside WRKF
Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is Newscast Editor for the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom. Adam is also the Baton Rouge-based host for Louisiana Considered, our daily regional news program, and is frequently the local voice afternoons on All Things Considered.
See stories by Adam Vos