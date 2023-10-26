Halloween on WRKF

This Halloween evening, WRKF and WRKF Classical bring you chilling stories and spooky tunes.

Modern Notebook Halloween

Tuesday, October 31 at 7pm on WRKF Classical

We’ll be getting a little spooky with a program sharing works inspired by “nightmare fuel,” mythical beasts, and imaginary images. We'll hear a trio by Jennifer Higdon that takes us into a “Dark Wood.” We also hear a work by Shuying Li, “The Last Hivemind,” inspired by an episode of the horror series Black Mirror. Also featuring works works like Missy Mazzoli’s “Hail, Horrors, Hail;” music for saxophone and orchestra by Lei Liang inspired by a real life ghost story; and clarinetist Andy Hudson performs music by Rosśa Crean based on a wordless horror graphic novel by Thomas Ott.

Snap Judgment: Inside Out

Tuesday, October 31 at 10pm on WRKF

A Big Foot experience from Pawnee Nation and a traditional-Filipino-tattoo practitioner who rids people of ancestral spirits during tattoo sessions. Some spirits move on with no problem; others don’t want to leave. We present this Halloween special, featuring supernatural stories told by people who can barely believe it happened themselves.

Additionally, be sure to listen closely to WRKF's sponsorship messaging Halloween evening. See if you can identify the ghostly, eerie, and otherwise auspicious background music. You might recognize a favorite haunting melody or two.