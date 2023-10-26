© 2023
10/26, 5:45 pm: WRKF's main transmitter is now fully operational. HD listening is restored. Thank you for your patience as we fixed the issue.

Halloween on WRKF

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Adam Vos
Published October 26, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT
A distressed jack-o-lantern courtesy of an anonymous WRKF listener; artistic sculptural work brought to you in part by local squirrels.

This Halloween evening, WRKF and WRKF Classical bring you chilling stories and spooky tunes.

Modern Notebook Halloween
Tuesday, October 31 at 7pm on WRKF Classical

Pumpkin bread by WRKF producer Aubry Procell.
Pumpkin bread from the kitchen of WRKF producer Aubry Procell.

We’ll be getting a little spooky with a program sharing works inspired by “nightmare fuel,” mythical beasts, and imaginary images. We'll hear a trio by Jennifer Higdon that takes us into a “Dark Wood.” We also hear a work by Shuying Li, “The Last Hivemind,” inspired by an episode of the horror series Black Mirror. Also featuring works works like Missy Mazzoli’s “Hail, Horrors, Hail;” music for saxophone and orchestra by Lei Liang inspired by a real life ghost story; and clarinetist Andy Hudson performs music by Rosśa Crean based on a wordless horror graphic novel by Thomas Ott.

Snap Judgment: Inside Out
Tuesday, October 31 at 10pm on WRKF

A Big Foot experience from Pawnee Nation and a traditional-Filipino-tattoo practitioner who rids people of ancestral spirits during tattoo sessions. Some spirits move on with no problem; others don’t want to leave. We present this Halloween special, featuring supernatural stories told by people who can barely believe it happened themselves.

Additionally, be sure to listen closely to WRKF's sponsorship messaging Halloween evening. See if you can identify the ghostly, eerie, and otherwise auspicious background music. You might recognize a favorite haunting melody or two.

Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is Newscast Editor for the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom. Adam is also the Baton Rouge-based host for Louisiana Considered, our daily regional news program, and is frequently the local voice afternoons on All Things Considered.
