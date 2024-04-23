© 2024
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Earth Month on WRKF

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Adam Vos
Published April 23, 2024 at 1:48 PM CDT

We address climate change and how communities across the U.S. and around the world are facing it. We hear about community science, cod in the Arctic, and fish migration.

Higher Ground: Community Science Unifies Us Around Climate Change
Sunday, April 27 at 5pm

Climate change can feel apocalyptic and unsolvable. Yet, communities across the U.S. are finding ways to adapt and build resilience to its impacts. We tell the stories of people engaging in community science to take control and find understanding in changes to their environment. Empowered with information, these communities are able to keep cool heads in the face of global warming. Hope and progress in the eye of the storm.

The Catch: Of Cod and Country
Sunday, April 27 at 7pm

Hear how one of the Arctic’s most valuable fisheries—cod—is being impacted by the politics of Russia’s war in Ukraine as well as changing fish migration patterns due to climate change. We head to northern Norway to meet with the fishers and processors caught the middle.
Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is Newscast Editor for the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom. Adam is also the Baton Rouge-based host for Louisiana Considered, our daily regional news program, and is frequently the local voice afternoons on All Things Considered.
