Remembering President Jimmy Carter

We present these programs remembering the legacy of former president Jimmy Carter, including his political career as well as his post-presidential humanitarian work. Also, stay in touch as we announce coverage of Carter's state funeral activities.

NPR Special Report: The Life and Legacy of Former President Jimmy Carter

Sunday, January 5 at 5pm

Ari Shapiro and Linda Wertheimer bring us a special report looking back at the life and service of Former President Jimmy Carter. Carter came to Washington to take on issues, but he separated governing from politics. His unwillingness to play the game of give and take created a rift with Congress. We also explore the Carter administration’s response to the Iranian hostage crisis, his failed reelection bid, and his post-presidential work for humanitarian causes, for which he won the Nobel Peace Prize. Hear reports on Carter’s extraordinary life and political career.

Jimmy Carter: Profile in Peace

Sunday, January 5 at 6pm

On this program, we remember former president Jimmy Carter by hearing an exclusive interview from 2002. Also, an extended conversation with Stu Eizenstat who was Carter’s chief domestic policy adviser as well as executive director of the White House domestic policy staff during Carter's presidency. In 2018, Eizenstat published the book, “Jimmy Carter, the White House Years.” Finally, you’ll also hear an excerpt from President Carter’s landmark 1979 Oval Office talk with the nation called “Crisis of Confidence.”

NPR Special Coverage: Carter Lies in State

Tuesday, January 7 at 1:30pm

President Carter's remains will lie in state under the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

NPR Special Coverage: Carter State Funeral Service

Thursday, January 9 at 8:30am

President Carter's state funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.