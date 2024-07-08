© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Mon 7/8 9am: WRKF's FM signal is operating at reduced power and our HD signal is off the air to accommodate planned technical work. This may affect some listeners. Online streaming is unaffected.

WRKF Founders Luncheon hosts renowned journalist

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Barbara Clark
Published July 8, 2024 at 9:42 AM CDT
89.3 WRKF Founders Luncheon Eighth Annual with Martin Baron, journalist.

Martin Baron, former executive editor of The Washington Post, will speak at noon at the luncheon at Crowne Plaza Baton Rouge on Friday, September 27. Newsrooms under Marty’s leadership have won 18 Pulitzer Prizes. including the Boston Globe, whose coverage of the Catholic Church sex abuse scandal was portrayed years later in the movie, “Spotlight.” Jim Engster will receive this year’s Founders Award, and Jenni Peters will receive the Community Catalyst Award. Learn more here. You can secure your place here.
Tags
WRKF Events
Barbara Clark
Raised in the animated city of New Orleans, Barbara traveled upriver to attend LSU, graduating from the university with degrees in Psychology and Anthropology.
See stories by Barbara Clark