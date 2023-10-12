Seventh Annual Founders' Luncheon: Debbie Elliott

It’s WRKF’s Seventh Annual Founders' Luncheon with NPR national correspondent Debbie Elliott: “Stories, Secrets and Scoundrels of the South” Debbie will share her experiences as a top NPR reporter, covering major events such as hurricanes Andrew and Katrina and the BP oil spill for 40 million listeners. And Debbie will tell tales from her two decades covering our region's rich history, culture, and characters.

The event is Thursday, November 30, 2023 from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza, Baton Rouge. Eric DeWeese will be recognized as this year's Founders Award honoree. Robyn Merrick will receive the inaugural Community Catalyst award.

Reserve your table or seats by clicking here.

Or get in touch with Barbara Clark at barbara@wrkf.org or 225-926-3050, extension 13.



$2,000 Champion Table: Reserved table with a WRKF celebrity host, reception with Debbie Elliott for ten and a table for ten

$1,800 Supporting Table: reception with Debbie Elliott for ten and a table for ten

$1,200 Table comes with reserved seating for ten

$ 120 –or $100 for WRKF members–individual general admission seating

Additionally a limited number of Major Sponsorships are available. They come with a pre-luncheon VIP reception with Debbie Elliott for ten, a table for ten, on air mentions, and logo on event signs.