Louisiana Emergency Resources
WRKF has curated this catalog of emergency preparedness, response, and recovery resources for the convenience of our listeners in preparation for emergency situations such as tropical weather, hurricanes, flooding, or evacuations. This list represents official federal sources, authoritative statewide resources for Louisiana, as well as informative resources for the Baton Rouge area.
Keep in mind these are all external links to outside resources, and the material available at these destinations may change, the recommendations or the accuracy of the facts may vary based upon the source, or the availability of the information at the destination website may change unexpectedly based upon circumstances outside of our control.
Current Conditions & Forecasts
Official Atlantic Basin Tropical Tracking/Forecast [National Hurricane Center]
https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Official Current Conditions and Forecast: Baton Rouge [National Weather Service]
https://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick.php?lat=30.532916667000052&lon=-91.14988888899995
Official Current Conditions and Forecast: New Orleans [National Weather Service]
https://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick.php?lat=29.987240000000043&lon=-90.25650999999993
Official Current Conditions: Southeast Louisiana [National Weather Service]
https://forecast.weather.gov/obslocal.php?warnzone=LAZ048&local_place=Baton%20Rouge%20Metropolitan,%20Ryan%20Field%20LA&zoneid=CDT&offset=18000
National Weather Service: New Orleans/Baton Rouge Office
https://www.weather.gov/lix/
Official NOAA Weather Radar: New Orleans/Baton Rouge
https://radar.weather.gov/station/klix/standard
Official NOAA Weather Radar: Regional/South Louisiana
https://radar.weather.gov/?settings=v1_eyJhZ2VuZGEiOnsiaWQiOm51bGwsImNlbnRlciI6Wy05MS4zNDIsMjkuOTA0XSwibG9jYXRpb24iOm51bGwsInpvb20iOjcuNDk0NDE1MzI2NDkwNDc0fSwiYW5pbWF0aW5nIjpmYWxzZSwiYmFzZSI6InN0YW5kYXJkIiwiYXJ0Y2MiOmZhbHNlLCJjb3VudHkiOmZhbHNlLCJjd2EiOmZhbHNlLCJyZmMiOmZhbHNlLCJzdGF0ZSI6ZmFsc2UsIm1lbnUiOnRydWUsInNob3J0RnVzZWRPbmx5IjpmYWxzZSwib3BhY2l0eSI6eyJhbGVydHMiOjAuOCwibG9jYWwiOjAuNiwibG9jYWxTdGF0aW9ucyI6MC44LCJuYXRpb25hbCI6MC42fX0%3D
River Levels in Louisiana [USGS]
https://waterdata.usgs.gov/la/nwis/current/?type=flow&group_key=county_cd
• Mississippi at Baton Rouge
• Mississippi at New Orleans
• Amite at Denham Springs
• Comite at Joor Road
• Tangipahoa at Amite
511la Road Travel Information [Louisiana DOTD]
https://www.511la.org/
NOAA Weather Radio Frequencies
https://www.weather.gov/nwr/stations?State=LA
Preparation and Planning
Get a Game Plan [State of Louisiana]
https://getagameplan.org/
Contraflow Infographic [State of Louisiana]
https://getagameplan.org/media/oj1nr1ty/contraflow-graphic-2.jpg
GOHSEP Emergency Resource Page
https://gohsep.la.gov/emergency/
State and Parish Official Contacts [State of Louisiana]
https://getagameplan.org/contact-us/
State GOHSEP Contacts
https://gohsep.la.gov/ABOUT/CONTACT-US/GOHSEP-CONTACTS/GOHSEP-CONTACTS
State GOSHEP Emergency Preparedness Guides
http://gohsep.la.gov/PREPARE/EMERGENCY-PREPAREDNESS-GUIDE
State Agency Contacts
https://getagameplan.org/contact-us/state-agencies/
Parish OHSEP Contacts
https://gohsep.la.gov/ABOUT/PARISHPA
East Baton Rouge MOHSEP Homepage
https://www.brla.gov/412/Mayors-Office-of-Homeland-Sec-Emergency-
East Baton Rouge MOHSEP Red Stick Ready Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/redstickready/
East Baton Rouge MOHSEP Red Stick Ready Twitter (requires login)
https://twitter.com/RedStickReady