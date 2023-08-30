Louisiana Emergency Resources

© 2023
89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Adam Vos
Published August 30, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT
2020's Hurricane Hanna approaching the Gulf Coast.
NASA/NRL
2020's Hurricane Hanna approaching the Gulf Coast.

WRKF has curated this catalog of emergency preparedness, response, and recovery resources for the convenience of our listeners in preparation for emergency situations such as tropical weather, hurricanes, flooding, or evacuations. This list represents official federal sources, authoritative statewide resources for Louisiana, as well as informative resources for the Baton Rouge area.

Keep in mind these are all external links to outside resources, and the material available at these destinations may change, the recommendations or the accuracy of the facts may vary based upon the source, or the availability of the information at the destination website may change unexpectedly based upon circumstances outside of our control.

Current Conditions & Forecasts

Official Atlantic Basin Tropical Tracking/Forecast [National Hurricane Center]
https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Official Current Conditions and Forecast: Baton Rouge [National Weather Service]
https://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick.php?lat=30.532916667000052&lon=-91.14988888899995

Official Current Conditions and Forecast: New Orleans [National Weather Service]
https://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick.php?lat=29.987240000000043&lon=-90.25650999999993

Official Current Conditions: Southeast Louisiana [National Weather Service]
https://forecast.weather.gov/obslocal.php?warnzone=LAZ048&local_place=Baton%20Rouge%20Metropolitan,%20Ryan%20Field%20LA&zoneid=CDT&offset=18000

National Weather Service: New Orleans/Baton Rouge Office
https://www.weather.gov/lix/

Official NOAA Weather Radar: New Orleans/Baton Rouge
https://radar.weather.gov/station/klix/standard

Official NOAA Weather Radar: Regional/South Louisiana
https://radar.weather.gov/?settings=v1_eyJhZ2VuZGEiOnsiaWQiOm51bGwsImNlbnRlciI6Wy05MS4zNDIsMjkuOTA0XSwibG9jYXRpb24iOm51bGwsInpvb20iOjcuNDk0NDE1MzI2NDkwNDc0fSwiYW5pbWF0aW5nIjpmYWxzZSwiYmFzZSI6InN0YW5kYXJkIiwiYXJ0Y2MiOmZhbHNlLCJjb3VudHkiOmZhbHNlLCJjd2EiOmZhbHNlLCJyZmMiOmZhbHNlLCJzdGF0ZSI6ZmFsc2UsIm1lbnUiOnRydWUsInNob3J0RnVzZWRPbmx5IjpmYWxzZSwib3BhY2l0eSI6eyJhbGVydHMiOjAuOCwibG9jYWwiOjAuNiwibG9jYWxTdGF0aW9ucyI6MC44LCJuYXRpb25hbCI6MC42fX0%3D

River Levels in Louisiana [USGS]
https://waterdata.usgs.gov/la/nwis/current/?type=flow&group_key=county_cd
Mississippi at Baton Rouge
Mississippi at New Orleans
Amite at Denham Springs
Comite at Joor Road
Tangipahoa at Amite

511la Road Travel Information [Louisiana DOTD]
https://www.511la.org/

NOAA Weather Radio Frequencies
https://www.weather.gov/nwr/stations?State=LA

Preparation and Planning

Get a Game Plan [State of Louisiana]
https://getagameplan.org/

Contraflow Infographic [State of Louisiana]
https://getagameplan.org/media/oj1nr1ty/contraflow-graphic-2.jpg

GOHSEP Emergency Resource Page
https://gohsep.la.gov/emergency/

State and Parish Official Contacts [State of Louisiana]
https://getagameplan.org/contact-us/

State GOHSEP Contacts
https://gohsep.la.gov/ABOUT/CONTACT-US/GOHSEP-CONTACTS/GOHSEP-CONTACTS

State GOSHEP Emergency Preparedness Guides
http://gohsep.la.gov/PREPARE/EMERGENCY-PREPAREDNESS-GUIDE

State Agency Contacts
https://getagameplan.org/contact-us/state-agencies/

Parish OHSEP Contacts
https://gohsep.la.gov/ABOUT/PARISHPA

East Baton Rouge MOHSEP Homepage
https://www.brla.gov/412/Mayors-Office-of-Homeland-Sec-Emergency-

East Baton Rouge MOHSEP Red Stick Ready Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/redstickready/

East Baton Rouge MOHSEP Red Stick Ready Twitter (requires login)
https://twitter.com/RedStickReady

