Louisiana Emergency Resources

WRKF has curated this catalog of emergency preparedness, response, and recovery resources for the convenience of our listeners in preparation for emergency situations such as tropical weather, hurricanes, flooding, or evacuations. This list represents official federal sources, authoritative statewide resources for Louisiana, as well as informative resources for the Baton Rouge area.

Keep in mind these are all external links to outside resources, and the material available at these destinations may change, the recommendations or the accuracy of the facts may vary based upon the source, or the availability of the information at the destination website may change unexpectedly based upon circumstances outside of our control.



Current Conditions & Forecasts

Official Atlantic Basin Tropical Tracking/Forecast [National Hurricane Center]

Official Current Conditions and Forecast: Baton Rouge [National Weather Service]

Official Current Conditions and Forecast: New Orleans [National Weather Service]

Official Current Conditions: Southeast Louisiana [National Weather Service]

National Weather Service: New Orleans/Baton Rouge Office

Official NOAA Weather Radar: New Orleans/Baton Rouge

Official NOAA Weather Radar: Regional/South Louisiana

River Levels in Louisiana [USGS]

• Mississippi at Baton Rouge

• Mississippi at New Orleans

• Amite at Denham Springs

• Comite at Joor Road

• Tangipahoa at Amite

511la Road Travel Information [Louisiana DOTD]

NOAA Weather Radio Frequencies

Preparation and Planning

Get a Game Plan [State of Louisiana]

Contraflow Infographic [State of Louisiana]

GOHSEP Emergency Resource Page

State and Parish Official Contacts [State of Louisiana]

State GOHSEP Contacts

State GOSHEP Emergency Preparedness Guides

State Agency Contacts

Parish OHSEP Contacts

East Baton Rouge MOHSEP Homepage

East Baton Rouge MOHSEP Red Stick Ready Facebook:

East Baton Rouge MOHSEP Red Stick Ready Twitter (requires login)

