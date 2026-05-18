NYC's congestion pricing program is working largely as intended, transportation experts say

Implemented in January 2025, New York’s congestion relief program charges vehicles to enter Manhattan’s central business district during peak hours.

Since then, the city has seen increased public transit ridership and lighter car traffic in lower Manhattan, while generating $578 million in the first year alone toward public transit restoration and improvements, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Despite this, the Trump administration wants to end the program.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Sarah Kaufman, director of the New York University Rudin Center for Transportation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR