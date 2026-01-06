Investigations J6 project
It's been five years since the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. NPR's Investigations team's coverage includes an archive of much of the documentation no longer available from the government.
Copyright 2026 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
It's been five years since the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. NPR's Investigations team's coverage includes an archive of much of the documentation no longer available from the government.
Copyright 2026 NPR