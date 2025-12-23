LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Planes, trains, automobiles. Joel and Steve covered traditional travel options. But they didn't say anything about reindeer. You know, the magical animals that pull Santa's sleigh. Well, they're also a real-life hit in central Illinois. Here's Adelyn Mui with Illinois Public Media.

ADELYN MUI, BYLINE: Hardy's Reindeer Ranch stretches across 60 acres. Visitors can browse the shop for festive gifts, pick the perfect Christmas tree, and most importantly, see reindeer. Mark Hardy and his wife, Julie, have been raising reindeer for three decades. Hardy says there's 20 reindeer now, spanning three generations. The oldest is 16.

MARK HARDY: Her name is Holly. She has a baby named Jolly. And then Jolly has Dolly.

MUI: The Hardys don't sell any reindeer. He says, for them, raising reindeer is a way of life.

HARDY: I've always had livestock. And they're more fun than a cow (laughter).

MUI: During the winter season, the ranch draws thousands of visitors from across the globe. Reindeer tours are the main attraction.

(CROSSTALK)

MUI: Tour guide Olivia Cenzano says there are a lot of misconceptions surrounding reindeer. The biggest one is...

OLIVIA CENZANO: A lot of people don't think they're real. A lot of people think they're like unicorns.

MUI: However, Megan Taylor (ph) knows they're no fantasy animal. And visiting the reindeer has become her family's holiday tradition. They live about an hour and a half drive away.

MEGAN TAYLOR: We've been coming here since my daughter was 1.

MUI: How long?

TAYLOR: Fourteen years.

MUI: Her 10-year-old son, Bear (ph), says the best part of the tour is the reindeer kisses.

BEAR: You basically just put a graham cracker in your mouth, and they bite it out, and they take it.

MUI: Reindeer are native to colder climates. And Hardy says much of the herd came from Alaska. So when temperatures get hotter on the ranch, their care routine takes lots of adjusting.

HARDY: During the summer, they have a very short coat, like a summer coat. And, like, when it gets above 90 or so, I have fans running on them. They go in a barn. And they stay in there during the day and stay cool.

MUI: When winter comes, the reindeer are in their element.

HARDY: Their winter coat is good to 50 below. It's amazing. We don't have to worry about them during the winter.

MUI: Even how they stay hydrated changes.

HARDY: They don't drink much water. They eat snow. So I water them, but they eat snow mostly.

MUI: And the Hardys noticed something cool about reindeer.

HARDY: They click when they walk, which is very unique to reindeer.

(SOUNDBITE OF HOOVES STAMPING)

MUI: And that unusual trait is even part of a very popular holiday tune.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "UP ON THE HOUSE TOP")

GENE AUTRY: (Singing) Up on the housetop, click, click, click. Down through the chimney with good St. Nick.

HARDY: I enjoy these animals. They're friendly. They're fun to watch. They're curious. They're beautiful.

MUI: Though these reindeer don't quite have Rudolph's red nose, the ranch is the closest you can get to the animals known for pulling Santa's sleigh.

For NPR News, I'm Adelyn Mui in Rantoul, Illinois.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "UP ON THE HOUSE TOP")

AUTRY: (Singing) Up on the housetop, click, click, click. Down through the chimney with good St. Nick. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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