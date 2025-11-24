© 2025
Federal judge dismisses Trump DOJ's charges against Comey

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 24, 2025 at 12:20 PM CST

A federal judge has dismissed charges filed by the Trump DOJ against James Comey.

Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern joins us.

Here & Now Newsroom