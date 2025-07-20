© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Why Trump has championed the vaping industry

By Adrian Ma
Published July 20, 2025 at 7:43 AM CDT

NPR's Adrian Ma speaks to Nicholas Florko from The Atlantic about President Trump's support for the vaping industry, which contradicts his stance during his first administration.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Adrian Ma
Adrian Ma covers work, money and other "business-ish" for NPR's daily economics podcast The Indicator from Planet Money.