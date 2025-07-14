Trump's tariff threat to Brazil stands out for import tax amount and personal tone

SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:

Of nearly two dozen tariff letters President Trump recently fired off, the one to Brazil threatened the highest import tax and took on the most personal tone. He cited Brazil's prosecution of its former far-right president, a close Trump ally, as a reason. NPR's Carrie Kahn reports.

CARRIE KAHN, BYLINE: President Trump says former leader Jair Bolsonaro is facing a witch hunt. Immediately end it, says Trump, or he'll impose a 50% tariff on all Brazilian exports. That's despite the U.S. enjoying a trade surplus with Brazil. Bolsonaro is on trial for allegedly attempting a coup after his 2022 election defeat. Current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva says he won't and can't interfere with the ongoing case against his chief political rival.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT LUIZ INACIO LULA DA SILVA: (Speaking Portuguese).

KAHN: Appealing to Brazilian nationalism, Lula told Record TV, here in Brazil, the only ones in charge are Brazilians. By the weekend, he was rallying large crowds, mocking Bolsonaro and reinvigorating his sagging political fortunes.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LULA DA SILVA: (Speaking Portuguese).

KAHN: What kind of a man - one without any shame - runs to Trump to bail him out instead of defending his innocence? - said Lula, sporting a new bright-blue hat with big white stitching reading Brazil Belongs To Brazilians. Lula says he's game to negotiate but has retaliation tools available, like breaking U.S. pharmaceutical patents or taxing American intellectual property, like popular U.S. movies.

(SOUNDBITE OF POPCORN POPPING)

KAHN: The popcorn is piping hot at this cinemaplex that I'm at in a Rio mall. And every movie that's here playing today is American - "Superman," "Jurassic World." Elisabete Parente (ph) is here with her family, and she says she is not prepared to pay 50% more to see a movie.

ELISABETE PARIENTE: (Speaking Portuguese).

BENTO VIANNA: (Speaking Portuguese).

KAHN: Her husband Bento Viana (ph) says they'll just stay home and watch more Netflix. Same for Maria Lucia Costa Guedes (ph), a 70-year-old retired English teacher.

MARIA LUCIA COSTA GUEDES: Brazilian people and American people - we always have a good relationship.

KAHN: What a shame Trump is souring it, she says.

Carrie Kahn, NPR News, Rio de Janeiro. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

