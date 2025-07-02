Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted of most serious charges

A federal jury in Manhattan has found hip-hop mogul Sean Combs guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, but not guilty on the most serious charges: one count of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of sex trafficking. Those charges could’ve sent him to prison for the rest of his life.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young unpacks the verdict with NPR’s Anastasia Tsioulcas.

