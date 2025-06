/ New graduates line up before the start of the Bergen Community College commencement at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J, May 17, 2018. (Seth Wenig/AP)

Here & Now‘s Asma Khalid speaks with NPR education correspondent Cory Turner about big changes coming to the student loan program if lawmakers pass President Trump’s tax cut and spending bill this summer.

